Wexford BOC approve summer tax resolutions

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners approved multiple resolutions related to summer taxes Wednesday.
The commissioners voted 7-0 to approve the 2020 Summer Millage Rate, the 2020 Tax Rate Request, L-4029 and the findings of the Taxable Valuations Report from Form L-4046. Commissioners Mike Musta and Julie Theobald did not attend Wednesday's meeting.
The L-4029 form and the request are required and tell county residents what the millage rates will be for the year. On occasion, there can be changes between the summer and winter tax bills so adjustments have to be made as well as the issuance of a second L-4029.
The forms will show if there are any rollbacks including Headlee reductions, which this year there is. The summer operating millage for the county is 6.7708 mills and it is slightly lower than the previous few years.
If a person owns a home with a taxable value of $100,000 the county’s rate would equate to $677.08. If a person owned a home with a taxable value of $50,000 it would equate to $338.54. During the winter, the county levies roughly 3 mills.
There are other millages on the summer tax bill but only the 6.7708 mills are the county portion.
When it comes to other millages everyone, with a few exceptions, pays the 6 mill state education tax. City and villages levy their operating taxes during the summer, but they will have to issue an L-4029 form. Cadillac Area Public Schools also levies half of their operating and debt millages during the summer and the other half in the winter.
Also during the meeting, Crystal Lake Johnson said there are interested parties who could have the capability to dismantle the Octagonal Building, take it off the Wexford County Fairgrounds and reassemble it in a different location as a museum and historical landmark. No other details were shared, but Johnson said she would have more information at next week's Wexford County Executive Committee meeting.
