Wexford BOC approve summer tax resolutions

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners approved multiple resolutions related to summer taxes Wednesday.
The commissioners voted 8-0 to approve the L-4029 Tax Request and the summer millage rate request during Wednesday’s meeting. Commissioner Jason Mitchell did not attend Wednesday’s meeting.
The L-4029 form and the request are required and tell county residents what the millage rates will be for the year. On occasion, there can be changes between the summer and winter tax bills so adjustments have to be made as well as the issuance of a second L-4029.
The forms will show if there are any rollbacks including Headlee reductions. The summer operating millage for the county is 9.5300 mills. A majority is from the county’s general operating millage, 6.615, with the senior citizens, public safety, veterans, animal control and Michigan State University Extension millages making up the remainder of that total.
When it comes to other millages everyone, with a few exceptions, pays the 6 mill state education tax. City and villages levy their operating taxes during the summer, but they also have to issue an L-4029 form. Cadillac Area Public Schools also levies half of their operating and debt millages during the summer and the other half in the winter.
During the meeting, the commissioners also approved two purchases by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office using opiate recovery funds.
The commissioners voted to approve the request for a Thermo Scientific TruNarc Handheld Narcotics Analyzer which will be used in the field by deputies to identify potentially lethal narcotics they may handle. The cost of the device is $39,204.
The commissioners also approved the request for $10,146 to purchase a Deterra Drug Deactivation System. The Deterra packs can be used in the field by deputies to assist families in the proper disposal of unwanted medications by providing a safe method of disposal. The goal is to reduce the risk of an overdose in the home.
