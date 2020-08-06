Wexford BOC approves child care budget, sale of Octagonal Building

CADILLAC — In less than 15 minutes, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners first accepted a proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year as well as accomplished the sale of a building that has taken years to do.
During Wednesday's meeting, the commissioners considered and approved the annual Child Care Budget submitted by Wexford County Probate Judge Edward Van Alst. The commissioners voted 8-0 with commissioner Julie Theobald not present. The budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2021 beginning on Jan. 1 will be identical to the current year's budget with expenditures totaling nearly $637,000.
The budget is set up for in-home and out-of-home costs regarding children who are in the court’s jurisdiction through abuse/neglect or juvenile delinquency. Money can be used for counseling, foster care home placement, group home placement, or secure placement.
While there annually is a budget for the costs, it is nearly impossible to know exactly how much money the fund will need each year because it is dependant on the caseload of the court.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, the commissioners voted 8-0 to allow the sale of the Octagonal Building for $1 to the Veterans Serving Veterans group.
Crystal Lake Johnson and Roger Bandeen presented information at the BOC meeting on July 15 regarding the Octagonal Building, which included a partnership between the county and the Veterans Serving Veterans group. While it could take up to two years before the building is moved, the idea is to have it be part of the Veterans Community Park in Haring Township.
In return for selling the building for $1, the veterans' group will pay for demolition and removal from the Wexford County Fairgrounds to the community park where it would be rebuilt and used.
A contract that was previously drafted two years ago was revised to reflect the current circumstances and was reviewed by the county's legal counsel.
