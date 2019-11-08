CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners has approved accepting a resident’s donation allowing the sheriff’s office to have a mobile command center in the event of an emergency.
The board voted 9-0 recently to accept the donation of the motor home from a Wexford County resident, who remained anonymous, that will be used as a mobile command center after it is given a few modifications. This would include the installation of an 800 MHz radio, exterior graphics that would identify the vehicle as a command center and other interior modifications.
In September, Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said the vehicle is a 40-foot long and nearly 13-foot tall 2010 Tiffin Phaeton Motor Coach. Taylor said the sheriff’s office does not currently have something that could function as a mobile command center.
In correspondence sent to the commissioners regarding the donation, Taylor said the person donating the motor home would like to take full advantage of any available tax write-offs. The donation, however, is subject to various IRS rules.
These include the vehicle having to be donated to one entity; the ability for the vehicle to be sold after a year has passed; and, if sold, the proceeds would have to be reallocated to the sheriff’s office for other equipment purchases.
Finally, the vehicle also will need two appraisals from two dealers to determine fair market value for the constituent.
In the correspondence, Taylor said the vehicle is reported to be in excellent condition with roughly 37,000 miles. It also is fully equipped, received regular maintenance, was kept in a heated garage and was never involved in a crash. He said any expenses for modifications would be absorbed by the sheriff’s office.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, unresolved budget appeals from department heads were scheduled to be discussed. No department heads, however, came forward. The budget has to be in place by Dec. 31 so the county can operate beginning on Jan. 1.
