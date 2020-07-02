Wexford BOC approves resolution supporting law enforcement

CADILLAC — It didn't take long for the full Wexford County Board of Commissioners to show in unison it's feeling towards local law enforcement.
On Wednesday, the full board voted 8-0, with commissioner Julie Theobald, not present, to approve supporting House Resolution No. 277. The resolution discourages local units of government from defunding or abolishing local police departments and was originally presented to the committee by commissioner Michael Bengelink. The resolution itself, however, was offered at the state level by 39th District Rep. Ryan Berman.
In the resolution, it states the recent incidents have "justifiably" drawn attention to law enforcement including the demand that local police departments be defunded or abolished. It also states that while "the egregious misconduct and bias of some law enforcement officers demonstrate the need for reform," efforts to defund or abolish local police departments "gives credence to the incorrect notion that law enforcement generally is harmful to local communities, rather than a cornerstone of a safe and prosperous society."
For that reason, the resolution states the House of Representatives discourages local units of government from defunding or abolishing local units of government from defunding or abolishing local police departments.
The support, however, didn't include the potential for funding to be cut to law enforcement due to various budget constraints the county experiences.
