Wexford BOC holds organizational meeting, Taylor elected chairman

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners will look the same in 2020 as it did in 2019.
The board voted Thursday to elect Gary Taylor as its chairman and Michael Bengelink as its vice chairman for 2020. Taylor was the only nominee for the chairman’s position while Bengelink was the only nominee for the vice-chairman position. Taylor and Bengelink were both elected by a tally of 9-0.
Taylor and Bengelink were selected by open ballot as the board organized for the first time Thursday.
Taylor went on to make committee appointments, which mirrored his appointments from 2019. They included Michael Musta as chairman of the finance committee, Bengelink as chairman of the human resources/public safety committee, and Julie Theobald as chairman of the recreation and building committee.
Taylor, Theobald, and Joe Hurlburt will join Musta on the finance committee; Taylor, Michael Bush, and Brian Potter will join Bengelink on the human resources/public safety committee; and Hurlburt, Nichols and Ben Townsend will join Theobald on the recreation and building committee. Taylor, Musta, Bengelink and Theobald also will make up the executive committee, which consists of all committee chairs and the board of commissioners chairman.
The commission also voted to keep the same meeting schedule: the first and third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. The next board meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 15, on the third floor in the Commissioners’ room of the Wexford County Courthouse.
