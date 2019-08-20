Wexford BOC looking at opposing party affiliation legislation

CADILLAC — Wexford County commissioners are looking at opposing proposed legislation that has to do with county candidates disclosing their party affiliation.
On Wednesday, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to discuss whether it wants to adopt a resolution that opposes the legislation that is designed to prevent county commissioner candidates from disclosing their party affiliation on ballots provided to Michigan voters. The resolution is similar to a recently adopted resolution in Livingston County. The recommendation to show support to Livingston County by adopting a similar type of resolution was suggested by the county's Executive Committee.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said while she doesn't speak for the nine commissioners, it is her understanding from comments made by individual commissioners that they feel people have a right to know where a candidate stands on a political spectrum and giving the candidates' party affiliation helps to inform voters of that.
Also during the meeting, the board is scheduled to approve a letter of understanding between the county and Wexford County Building Official Bob Scarbrough. The letter of understanding outlines the background, purpose and responsibilities of Scarbrough concerning the construction project.
Koch said the board's proposed action regarding the letter of understanding basically "dots the I's and crosses the T's" and puts in writing the expectations that the board is looking for Scarbrough to do.
In July, the board voted to hire Scarbrough to be the project manager for the new 911/central dispatch construction project. Scarbrough was hired to take the reigns of the project after former commissioner Bob Hilty announced he was no longer able to fulfill the duties of the project manager.
Scarbrough will be paid $250 a week but will not be given any benefits for his services. He will be expected to visit the site 2-3 times a week, attend all the construction meetings regarding the project and provide a monthly update to the board of commissioners during the committee of the whole portion of one of their two monthly meetings.
Scarbrough also is scheduled to give his first update to the board Wednesday.
The board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners' Room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
