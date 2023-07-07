Wexford BOC OKs hiring of dispatcher, budget calendar

CADILLAC — With action by the Wexford County Board of Commissioners Wednesday, the Wexford County Central Dispatch can hire a 10th dispatcher.
The commissioners voted 8-0, with commissioner Brian Potter not present, to approve the request and no discussion was held. Wexford County Deputy 911 Director Travis Baker was at the meeting Wednesday and he said with the board’s approval by the board someone will be hired to fill that 10th position at some point but the timing of when that would occur wasn’t certain. He did say, however, that it would be sometime before the start of the next fiscal year in January 2024.
This new position will help with the county department with overtime and allow central dispatch to promote a night-shift supervisor which wasn’t replaced since 2021, according to information in the board agenda packet. The night-shift supervisor will be able to properly evaluate the night employees, and take care of complaints and issues from first responders in the field.
This position will also give the department the flexibility to have an additional dispatcher on duty during the large festivals and events happening in the county, as well as large weather events that may take place.
Information in the agenda packet also stated costs associated with this position is currently in the dispatch budget and starting July 1, the surcharge is bumped to the $3 level.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners approved the 2024 budget timeline.
The budget process is not scheduled to start until July 10 and The first phase will include all county departments/offices getting budget target information and blank budget worksheets. By Aug. 4, county departments/offices will submit completed budget requests, according to the newly adopted budget calendar.
From Aug. 4 through Aug. 18, Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield will work with departments and elected officials regarding budget requests. During that time, the proposed budget calendar states the Finance Committee also will receive updates regarding the process.
By Aug. 23, the finance committee is slated to have a copy of the proposed and requested budget. The commissioners also will determine which department heads they want to have present their budgets at a subsequent meeting. During September, the finance committee is supposed to hear from those selected department heads, review revised budgets and reach a consensus regarding any additional revisions.
The committee is then supposed to forward the proposed budget to the full board of commissioners.
Once at the board of commissioners level, hearings will be held on unresolved appeals regarding the budget from department heads, and then the document will be drafted and presented to the board. A public hearing notice will be posted on Oct. 9, with the board scheduled to hold the public hearing and adopt the new budget by Oct. 18.
