Wexford BOC opts to not expand nursing services at jail

CADILLAC — There was little conversation Wednesday regarding a new contract to provide medical services for inmates at the Wexford County Jail, but the commissioners opted to keep things pretty much as they are.
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted 9-0 to approve renewing the contract with the "Rx to Pool" option. That option holds the county's annual cost to the July 2019-June 2021 rate.
It also allows the county a $22,000 pharmaceutical allowance and if the county spends less than that it will have 90% of the remaining funds returned. But, if the county spends more than $22,000, it would be charged.
The commissioners opted to expand nursing availability at the jail. Currently, the jail has a nurse on-site five days a week but does not have one at the jail on weekends. With the board action, that will continue through the next year.
The addition of the nurse to seven days a week would have increased the cost between roughly $73,000-$87,000 annually or between roughly $6,000-$8,000 a month depending on the type of nurse added. Instead, the current cost is $273,341.15, which is the same cost the county paid for the service this past year.
Since 2013, the county has contracted with the company to provide professional healthcare services at the Wexford County Jail. The terms for the current contract provided services from June 2013-June 2016 with automatic one-year renewals unless either party gave a 30-day notice before the end of the renewal period.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.