Wexford BOC to look at child care budget, Octagonal Building

CADILLAC — Although the budget process hasn't started in earnest, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners will be looking at on particular line item.
During Wednesday's meeting, the commissioners will consider the annual Child Care Budget submitted by Wexford County Probate Judge Edward Van Alst. The budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2021 beginning on Jan. 1 will be identical to the current year's budget with expenditures totaling nearly $637,000. A majority of the expenditures are for out of home care with $10,000 going toward family foster care, $475,000 for institutional care, and $2,000 for independent living.
The budget is set up for in-home and out-of-home costs regarding children who are in the court’s jurisdiction through abuse/neglect or juvenile delinquency. Money can be used for counseling, foster care home placement, group home placement, or secure placement.
While there annually is a budget for the costs, it is nearly impossible to know exactly how much money the fund will need each year because it is dependant on the caseload of the court.
After reviewing the proposed budget for the county's child care, the finance committee is recommending the full board approve it.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, the commissioners are scheduled to discuss the sale of the Octagonal Building.
Crystal Lake Johnson and Roger Bandeen presented information at the BOC meeting on July 15 regarding the Octagonal Building, which included a partnership between the county and the Veterans Serving Veterans group. While it could take up to two years before the building is moved, the idea is to have it be part of the Veterans Community Park in Haring Township.
The veterans group is asking the county to contract with them to purchase the building for $1. The veterans group would pay for demolition and removal from the fairgrounds to the community park where it would be rebuilt and used.
A contract that was previously drafted two years ago was lightly revised to reflect the current circumstances. Wexford County administration is recommending the full board approve the proposed contract.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are three ways the public can “attend‘ the meeting: by computer, by smartphone or by telephone. This again is following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive orders regarding social distancing to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. These orders also allow for public meetings to be held in this fashion.
To attend by computer go to zoom.us and click on “Join‘ in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 6307060616. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app at the time of the meeting and join using meeting ID 6307060616.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 6307060616#.
A person can also view the meeting by watching via YouTube. To do so go to wexfordcounty.org and click on the "Watch Circuit Court Proceedings Here" link on the home page. You also can go directly to www.youtube.com/channel/UCo0cqCPLYsPS7c5O1dlOmnA?view_as=subscriber.
Instructions for virtual meeting participation also will be available at wexfordcounty.org before the meeting Wednesday. The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
