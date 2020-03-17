CADILLAC — With things changing daily regarding COVID-19, concerns from employees have been crossing the desk of Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch.
Currently, there are no plans to close the Wexford County Courthouse due to COVID-19, but the board of commissioners will discussing the virus Wednesday and in particular county employee wages.
With the onset of the virus, Koch said employees have vocalized concerns about whether non-essential employees would continue to get paid if there is a county-wide quarantine imposed by the health department. Currently, the county's inclement weather policy states impacted employees will be paid at their normal daily rate for the non-work day if non-public safety related offices are closed before the beginning of the workday.
While multiple days or potential multiple week closing/quarantine is different, the principle will remain the same. As a result, the board will be discussing and voting on approving the recommendation that if the health department imposes a quarantine regarding COVID-19, Wexford County employees would receive compensation.
"It is to reassure employees if we go into a quarantine they will get paid. Right now, it would only apply to this current situation," Koch said of the recommendation. "We want to reassure employees they would continue to get paid and benefits would continue as well."
Also during Wednesday's meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss whether or not board and committee agenda packets should be placed online before meeting dates.
Koch said her office receives numerous requests that those agenda packets be placed online on the county's website. Currently, only the board agenda is accessible via the website. The Executive Committee recommended the full board discuss the topic and make a motion.
Koch said she had been thinking about bringing this to the board, but when the Second Amendment resolutions came to the county's attention a few weeks ago, it came to the forefront.
"Most cities and counties do it so I thought it was time for the board to consider. It is not much extra work on our end. Just one extra step and it's not a big deal," she said. "It helps to increase transparency and gets the information out to the public."
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners’ Room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
