Wexford BOC to look at water system plan, public defender grant

CADILLAC — The agenda for Wednesday's Wexford County Board of Commissioners only has five items, but there are still important items the board is scheduled to address.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the board is scheduled to discuss the asset management plan for the Cedar Creek Water System and the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission cost analysis/grant application.
Koch said as it pertains to the asset management plan for the water system, it is part of the requirements for the system set out by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. The plan was designed by the county's contracted service provider Infrastructure Alternatives, Inc.
In the meeting agenda packet, which can be found at wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/2020.05.20-BOC-Agenda-Packet.pdf, a letter from Infrastrurture Alternatives Inc. Regional Manager Sierra Brown regarding the plan is included. The plan itself also is included in the packet.
In the letter, Brown states the need to have the plan for the water system to meet "critical items" as outlined in the Safe Drinking Water Act. The proposed plan is intended to satisfy those requirements.
The plan also serves as an interactive planning tool to manage current system needs, as well as project preventative maintenance and capital improvements, to provide continuous reliable service to its customers.
Also during the meeting, Koch said the commissioners are scheduled to discuss the indigent defense office's fiscal year 2021 cost analysis.
This cost analysis is the equivalent of submitting a grant application to the state commission and the grant cycle runs with the state fiscal year, Oct. 1 through Sept. 30. The request for state funding is $855,183 which is a 1.53% increase over last year. The local share increase of 2.1% from the fiscal year 2020 is a statutory increase. The local share amount for the upcoming budget year is $149,987, which is shared by Wexford and Missaukee counties.
The finance committee is recommending the full board approve the cost analysis.
"Things are unclear regarding what will happen to our application once it gets to the commission," Koch said. "Like everything, they (the commission) is concerned with budgets so we will see what happens."
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are three ways the public can “attend:" by computer, by smartphone, or by telephone.
To attend by computer go to zoom.us and click on “Join‘ in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 6307060616. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app at the time of the meeting and join using meeting ID 6307060616.
The public also can view the meeting via YouTube by going to wexfordcounty.org/?page_id=816 and click on the black graphic with the "Watch Circuit Proceedings Here" underneath it.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 6307060616#.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Some commissioners will likely meet within the 28th Circuit Courtroom while others connected remotely via Zoom.
