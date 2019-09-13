Wexford Co. Animal Shelter closed due to parvovirus

CADILLAC — Roughly two years after the last outbreak, the Wexford County Animal Shelter was closed Friday due to Canine parvovirus.
As the result of the closure, a press release from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office said the shelter would be unable to accept any animal for a minimum of 14 days.
According to a press release sent out by the sheriff’s office, “Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious viral disease that can produce a life-threatening illness. The virus attacks rapidly dividing cells in a dog’s body, most severely affecting the intestinal tract. Parvovirus also attacks the white blood cells, and when young animals are infected, the virus can damage the heart muscle and cause lifelong cardiac problems.”
While the shelter is closed, animals currently held at the shelter will be monitored by shelter staff and veterinary staff for any signs they are infected with the virus, according to the press release. During the closure, shelter staff also will clean and sanitize to rid the building of the virus, the press release said.
The last time the shelter was closed due to the parvovirus was in 2017.
