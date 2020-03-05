CADILLAC — Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said portions of the more than $160,000 in donations to the Wexford County Animal Shelter have been used on various projects and will continue to be used on future projects.
Taylor said a remodeling project of a bathroom at the shelter is about to begin and a project to install shelving, a wall unit for rakes and other tools as well as miscellaneous hooks to hang tools on the wall of the garage also are planned. He also said Lt. Richard Denison is in the process of purchasing a new animal control truck with a containment box.
“There are other future projects that are being looked at right now, one of which would be the roofing over the exterior dog kennels,‘ Taylor said. “They will be elongated and the pitch (of the roof) will be changed so the animals will be visible from outside (the facility).‘
Although no big projects have been submitted, Taylor said last year roughly $10,000 of the funds were spent on smaller projects with a large portion of that amount going toward the purchase of a new surveillance system and new security system at the shelter. He also said a new washer and dryer were purchased as well as various repairs to the building including its garage door.
Other smaller projects include the installation of a new handrail outside the main entrance to the shelter as well as some landscaping work, Taylor said.
At a February 2018 Wexford County Finance Committee meeting, the committee was told about a donation of $153,708.78 from an estate to the animal shelter. It was the second large donation made to the shelter, which also received a $10,000 donation.
At the time the donations were originally discussed, the monies were placed in a restricted fund so they could only be used by animal control. Those funds are not to be used for everyday-type maintenance or employee wages but could be used for things like adding on to the facility or if there was a need for some service or item.
Whatever is ultimately decided, the board of commissioners has to approve it.
Potential projects discussed in the past included getting a floor drain for the kennels on the dog quarantine side of the shelter as well as potentially building a new cat quarantine room that is bigger, has better ventilation, climate control and makes it so the animals would not enter any other part of the building while in quarantine. Other potential projects include new fencing and new heating, cooling, and ventilation system.
Taylor said if anyone from the public has questions about the donations, the shelter or its operations they are welcome to contact him by calling the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office at 779-9216.
