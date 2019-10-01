CADILLAC — The Wexford County Animal Shelter will reopen at noon today after it was forced to close due to canine parvovirus.
The shelter’s reopening was confirmed Monday by Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor. On Sept. 13, the shelter closed due to one of the dogs at the facility showing signs of and later testing positive for the virus. Taylor said animal control picked up a stray dog on Sept. 12 and on Sept. 13 shelter staff believed it was possibly showing signs of parvovirus.
The dog was examined, tested and found to have the parvovirus by a veterinarian. With the dog exposing the shelter to the virus, Taylor said it had to be quarantined for 14 days. If, however, another dog started to show signs of parvovirus, the quarantine would have to reset.
As of Monday, no other animals showed signs of having the virus, according to Taylor. He also said the dog found to have the virus responded to treatment and appears to be healthy. If its owner does not come forward to claim it, the dog would be available for adoption once the shelter opens, Taylor said.
The quarantine time expired at the end of the business day on Sept. 27, but the next scheduled day the shelter was scheduled to be open was Tuesday, Taylor said.
According to a press release sent out by the sheriff’s office on Sept. 13, “Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious viral disease that can produce a life-threatening illness. The virus attacks rapidly dividing cells in a dog’s body, most severely affecting the intestinal tract. Parvovirus also attacks the white blood cells, and when young animals are infected, the virus can damage the heart muscle and cause lifelong cardiac problems.‘
As a result of the closure, the shelter was unable to accept any animals until the quarantine expired. While closed, animals currently at the shelter were monitored by shelter staff and veterinary staff for any signs of the illness. During the closure, shelter staff also cleaned and sanitized the building.
The shelter last closed in 2017 due to parvovirus.
