Wexford Co. board to start year with organizational meeting, sheriff's office training tool discussion

CADILLAC — The makeup of the Wexford County Board of Commissioners’ leadership could be different after Wednesday’s regular meeting.
With the arrival of the new year, the board is scheduled to address its annual organizational matters, which includes the designation of committee chairs, as well as the assignment of committee members. It is also at Wednesday’s meeting where the board will set its 2022 meeting schedule.
In addition to the board’s organizational matters, the board also is scheduled to discuss an ethics policy.
Every year the commissioners adopt board and committee policies and procedures and the ethics policy addresses general practice type things. This includes “Acts in the public interest,‘ “Compliance with law,‘ “Respect for process,‘ “Conduct of public meetings,‘ and “Communication.‘ It also includes commissioners giving full disclosure regarding their business dealings and personal relationships, as well as not disseminating confidential information.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss and potentially approve a $67,500 expenditure by the sheriff’s office.
The Wexford County Sheriff’s Office is requesting a purchase order to obtain an APEX Officer Training Simulator that will help to improve law enforcement and corrections training by providing interactive crisis intervention, de-escalation and use of force training.
With the purchase, the sheriff’s office will be the first in the state to have the training aid. By being first, the sheriff’s office also qualifies for more than $48,000 in discounts. If approved, the training aid will be purchased out of the 2021 sheriff’s office budget, according to the Jan. 5 agenda packet.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said the new virtual reality training tool will allow his deputies and corrections officers the ability to simulate high-risk, low-frequency incidents where the use of force is needed. He also said as a result when those types of incidents occur, deputies and correction officers will be better trained to handle them and ultimately result in better outcomes.
Taylor also said the sheriff’s office would make the training tool available to other law enforcement agencies in the area. If the board approves the purchase, Taylor said the sheriff’s office would have it by the end of the month.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are four ways the public can attend: in person, by computer, by smartphone or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join” in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 749 610 4141. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 749 610 4141.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 749 610 4141#.
To see the full agenda, go to wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/BOC-01.05.2022.pdf.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
