CADILLAC — The Wexford County Board of Commissioners are showing their support for first responders not only with their words but also with a one-time payment.
Recently, the board voted 8-0, with commissioner Joe Hurlburt, not present, to pay county first responders a one-time payment of $750 for having to work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The extra payment was for Wexford County corrections officers, deputies at the sheriff's office, animal control employees and all sheriff's office command personnel except for the sheriff and undersheriff.
Commissioner Brian Potter said he mentioned several possible ideas to commissioners to try and show support for these county employees during the pandemic.
"They are in contact with the public every day and it doesn't matter if corona(virus) is out there or not. They are just like EMS and hospital staff," he said. "Other employers are doing things like that and we had not done anything."
