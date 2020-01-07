Wexford Co. BOC gets update on landfill, monitoring plan

CADILLAC — Overall, the report was positive regarding the 2019 annual long-term monitoring plan results given by Pescador, LLC to the Wexford County Board of Commissioners.
The Michigan-based environmental consulting firm completed the 2019 annual Plume Performance Monitoring Plan groundwater monitoring, Sentinel Monitoring Plan groundwater monitoring, and Long Term Monitoring Plan Report following the approved Remedial Action Plan.
The Remedial Action Plan involved relocating landfill waste into pits with heavy liners and providing residents in the affected areas with clean water from a $2 million public water system.
Contaminated water also was drawn up out of the ground by “purge wells" and treated in a retention pond. The purge wells have since been shut off and the retention pond drained, but monitoring wells are continually sampled to track the presence of the contaminated groundwater.
Pescador LLC Project Manager Dan Staub gave the presentation late last year at which time he stated several of the 2019 findings.
This included groundwater flow direction and hydraulic gradient remained consistent with historical findings. Staub also reported dissolved metals and Volatile Organic Compound concentrations were consistent with previous sampling events for both the Performance Monitoring Plan groundwater monitoring and Sentinel Monitoring Plan wells.
The groundwater geochemistry in the Performance Monitoring Plan groundwater monitoring and Sentinel Monitoring Plan well networks is consistent with historical observations and no significant changes were observed, according to Staub’s report.
Finally, sampling for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS was completed in select RAP wells as requested by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, formerly Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. The laboratory analytical results for samples collected for PFAS analysis also were below method detection limits.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the report given by Staub showed the plumes at the Wexford County Landfill are moving as expected. She also said there was nothing that was reported that was of significance or significant concern. The portion of the report regarding PFAS showed it was below detection levels, according to Koch.
“There was nothing unexpected," she said.
Staub is scheduled to give a similar report to the Cedar Creek Township Board on Jan. 7. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the township hall, 2530 N. 41 1/2 Road.
