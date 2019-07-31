CADILLAC — A moment that wasn't so certain a few years ago for central dispatch services in Wexford County happened Tuesday.
In front of a small gathering of Wexford County officials, board members, fire personnel, first responders, police and the public, the groundbreaking for the new Wexford County 911 and Central Dispatch facility took place. During the brief ceremony, several people including Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch, 911/Central Dispatch Director Duane Alworden, businessman E.S. Fawcett and board of commissioners chairman Gary Taylor spoke.
Fawcett, who donated the land the new dispatch center will be on, said he didn't give the land for the county, the sheriff's office or dispatch personnel but rather for the people of Wexford County. It was announced during the ceremony that the building would bear his name and be called the Fawcett Communications Center.
"I didn't ask them to (name the facility after him) and I don't do things for publicity. I meant every word I said. I didn't give this property to make the sheriff happy, to give to the 911 people, I gave it to the people, the residents of Wexford County," he said.
Fawcett said the property he donated for the new facility has been in his family since around 1910 and he was happy it will be used in his manner to benefit the people of the county for years to come.
On Tuesday, Alworden said he still can't believe it is happening.
Originally, the new jail did have a dispatch center in it but the Wexford County Board of Commissioners eventually started leaning toward contracting the service out to a third party, such as the Michigan State Police, Meceola Central Dispatch or Grand Traverse Central Dispatch, among others. As a result, the dispatch center was removed from the new jail’s plans.
After residents of the county passed the 911 surcharge increase, the commissioners opted to keep the service local due to the public’s support for it. By the time the commissioners made that decision to keep the service local, however, it was too late to have it be part of the new jail.
Since the jail was constructed and opened, dispatch has remained at its original location at the old jail site but it is not efficient with utilities and too old to meet the needs of a 21st Century dispatch center. With that in mind, the county commissioners opted to build the new facility.
"For the citizens who asked for it to stay here, (the groundbreaking) is progress. The board of commissioners is showing their commitment back to the citizens. They are keeping (the service) here," Alworden said.
At its second April meeting, the county commissioners voted to move forward with seeking bonds for $1.2 million to build the facility, which contains a 10 percent contingency fund. The bonds would be for 20 years. The board initially was looking a 30-year bond.
In March, five bids for the new Wexford County Central Dispatch facility were opened and while each of the bids was close in proximity, they all were hundreds of thousands of dollars more than what those involved with the project were hoping for.
With work started on the facility the week of July 20, Koch said Feb. 15 is the contractual date for the substantial completion of the building. At this point, however, Koch was not certain if that also means move-in date but the bulk of the work should be done by the middle of February. She also said the county will be switching to the new 800 MHz radio system on Jan. 1.
