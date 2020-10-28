Wexford Co. cancels second committee meeting due to illness; trial adjourned due to COVID

CADILLAC — For two consecutive days, Wexford County has canceled a board of commissioners committee meeting due to an undisclosed illness.
It was announced Tuesday morning the Recreation and Building Committee was canceled after it was announced Monday the Human Resources and Public Safety Committee meeting was canceled due to a commissioner or commissioners feeling ill. Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the cancelation, like the one the day before, was done out of an “abundance of caution.‘ She also said she was not going to comment on the illness of a commissioner or commissioners and would not confirm if the illness was COVID-19.
While that confirmation was not given, Koch said the county and the courthouse facility are following safety protocols including screening of every person before they enter the building and daily sanitizing.
Since there wasn’t anything on the agenda that was pressing, Koch said the meeting was canceled, and the agenda items that were scheduled to be discussed by the Recreation and Building Committee were moved to the November committee meeting agenda.
Although the Recreation and Building Committee and the Human Resources and Public Safety Committee were both canceled, Koch said the Finance Committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday will occur. While the meeting is held at the courthouse, there also will be an option of participating virtually. Koch said no decision, however, was made on if a virtual meeting option would be reinstated for future county meetings after Wednesday’s Finance Committee meeting.
While Wexford County canceled two committee meetings due to an undisclosed illness, the 28th Circuit Court adjourned the trial of The People vs. Kyle Nyberg due to concerns regarding COVID-19, according to 28th Circuit Court Administrator Flora Grundy.
Grundy said the adjournment of the trial was the court erring on the side of caution. A new date for the trial has not been determined.
“It is isolated to this particular trial,‘ Grundy said. “We are trying to follow the standards we set.‘
On Oct. 5, 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman signed and released the court system’s parameters for conducting in-person jury proceedings during the COVID-19 pandemic through various administrative orders. On Oct. 13, jury selection for the first trial occurred in Wexford County since this past spring.
For jury trials to resume, processes for the courts within the two counties needed to be approved by the state. To hold a trial, the courts will be working with the health department to determine if it will create an excessive public health risk, which will be determined by several metrics.
They include the seven day average of percent positive test results for the county of 10% or less and the seven-day average number of cases per day/per million in the county of 70 per million or less. Other factors include the percentage of cases associated with localized outbreaks, the number of deaths in the county, the proportion of emergency department visits for COVID-19-like symptoms, COVID-19 hospitalization rates, and if there are known cases associated within the court facility within the past 14 days.
A jury trial also must not commence if a determination is made that having a trial would create an “excessive public health risk.‘ Remote participation must be used as much as possible for all other court proceedings within the courthouse on the days a jury trial is held.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.