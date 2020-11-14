CADILLAC — The Wexford County Clerk's Office will be closed beginning Tuesday through Thursday due to staffing shortages and scheduled training.
As a result of the temporary closure, the following services will be suspended including concealed pistol license applications, certified copies of vital records, marriage license applications, assumed business names, payment of fines, notary services, and criminal record searches. The office, however, will be available by appointment only for 28th Circuit Court filings.
If a person is in need to schedule an appointment to file a new circuit court case or to file any pleadings in a circuit court file, they should call (231) 779-9450.
