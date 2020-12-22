CADILLAC — The positivity rate in the Cadillac News coverage area is still in the community spread range but has dropped since last week.
A Cadillac News analysis of state-provided diagnostic testing data shows that the positivity rate in Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties combined was 11.1% for the week ending Saturday, Dec. 19. The previous week, the positivity rate among the four counties was 15.4%.
The positivity rate among the four counties climbed steadily from Oct. 10 (1.7%) to Nov. 28 (16.4%). The positivity rate dropped to 13.4% for the week ending Dec. 5, then climbed to 15.4% for the week ending Dec. 12.
The positivity rate had been below the state's 3% benchmark for every week between May 2 and Sept. 28.
The 11.1% positivity rate for last week means the counties have continued to have new cases, though hospitalizations and deaths appear to have slowed. Munson Cadillac Hospital had 11 patients positive for COVID-19 as of Monday.
In Wexford County, the 16 new cases since Friday mean that the county topped 900 cases on Monday. There have been 903 COVID-19 cases in Wexford County since the pandemic began. There have also been 44 probable cases, which are listed that way when a person has COVID-19 symptoms and contact with somebody who has tested positive for the virus but has not tested positive themselves. Deaths remained at 13.
Osceola County added even more cases over the weekend and on Monday. The 27 new cases since Friday brought the pandemic total to 689 in Osceola County, where there have been 14 COVID-19 deaths.
Lake County added 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases since Friday and four probable cases. The pandemic totals there are 271 confirmed cases, 13 probable and six deaths.
Missaukee County added nine cases on Friday, reaching a pandemic total of 388. There are also three new probable cases, bringing the total number to 27. Deaths remained at seven.
Statewide confirmed cases reached 463,403 on Monday. There have been 11,532 COVID-19 deaths in Michigan.
On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced a new text-message-based effort to combat COVID-19.
Residents will be getting a text message encouraging them to download the app MI Covid Alert, which is used to alert you if your smartphone has been in close contact with somebody who tested positive for the virus.
“We want Michiganders to know this is a legitimate communication from the department as we encourage them to take this easy step to protect themselves and others by downloading the MI COVID Alert,‘ said Robert Gordon, director of MDHHS. “The more of us download the app, the safer we’ll be until a vaccine is available to the broader population.‘
