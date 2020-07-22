CADILLAC - In March, leadership at the Wexford County Council on Aging had a choice to make, stay open or close.
When the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality, the agency had 200 elderly clients receiving in-home care provided by 27 health aides with services ranging from housekeeping to personal care.
As Executive Director Kathy Kimmel weighed the decision, similar county agencies throughout the state closed their doors.
Kimmel, a widow who has dedicated her career to providing services to senior citizens, agonized. On March 16, when public spaces closed in Michigan, she began poring over the agency's February data, examining the needs of every one of the 200 clients. She also made calls to see which clients had nearby relatives to help.
But a handful of the most elderly and vulnerable had no one to turn to.
"We just knew there were a lot of clients where we were the only game in town, our staff was all they had," said Erin Brotherton, the agency's supervisor of health care services and an RN with 36 years of experience.
Kimmel and Brotherton knew they couldn't abandon clients in dire need. Both women agreed, they had to stay open for those high priority clients.
"This agency was created in 1974 and started with in-home services," Kimmel said. "This is what we've always done and what we've been known for and what we will continue to do. If we don't, people will get sick or die or have to be institutionalized."
"Whether there's COVID-19 or not, they still need help and support to live in their homes," Kimmel said of the eight clients they continued to serve with the help of eight aides and strict safety protocols. "That's our role and that's not going to change."
But every day, Kimmel and Brotherton still ask themselves, are they doing the right thing?
Strategy
Wexford Country residents 60 and older are able to rely on the COA for services that include but are not limited to homemaking, personal care, in-home respite, adult daycare, foot care, Medicare/Medicaid Assistance (MMAPS), and medication management.
In March Kimmel canceled all COA events and meetings and closed public access to the building. She retained a core staff, including a nurse in the office.
"We always had a human answering the phone and a nurse in the building," she said.
Kimmel's assistant, Carrie Galligan, stayed in contact with clients over the phone.
"We always take time to check and see how they are doing," Galligan said. "Sometimes that turns into 20 or 30 minutes. We are one of the very few connections they have. We have people call us a couple of times a week. They are so thankful that we are here and doing what we can for them."
"Even with the lobby closed, clients can still get their incontinence supplies and our MMAPS services, " Brotherton said. "When people call we always ask how they are doing, if they need food or prescriptions. We ask how we can help."
Ethical challenges - reopening
"Our home health aides were risking their lives when we retained services for a few clients," Brotherton said. "Our staff was going out and it was scary in the beginning. Kathy and I were making decisions about what was safe. At first, we didn't know about masks. It's a novel virus. These are novel times. Everyday we are making novel decisions based on the experts in the field."
"The aides always go above and beyond," added Kimmel. "These relationships are beyond the walls and the work hours."
One client called in to report that he wasn't feeling well and that he had been tested for the virus. He didn't want any services until he had the results.
"When I told his aide, she went out on her own time and left protein shakes on his front porch and talked to him through the window," Brotherton said.
As the agency slowly starts to reopen, Kimmel often wonders if "we are doing more harm than good."
"The ethical challenges now are regarding clients that desperately need care and some level of socialization and support in their homes," Kimmel said. "Where is the balance...are we exposing them? Are we leaving their homes and exposing other clients?"
That is weighed against the clients' lack of social contact and daily tasks left undone.
"We knew as time went on, clients were going weeks without seeing people, some of them haven't left home since March 19," Kimmel said. "I knew that laundry was not getting done. So that was the next layer of services we started."
If clients don't have clean linens and clothing, she added, illness can result.
The weight of the reopening decisions took on added importance after two clients tested positive for the virus. The client who stopped his services when he became ill tested positive and has been hospitalized. Contact tracing showed that no one at the agency had to be quarantined.
"After prioritizing client services (for reopening)," Kimmel said, "we were just helping those that couldn't bathe themselves. Now we are opening the homemaking services and it's scary. It weighs on my mind, where is the balance?"
A second elderly client tested positive on June 29 requiring three staff members to be quarantined.
"I continued to work because I didn't get notified until days after he tested positive," Brotherton said. "I was more mad than scared, like who might I have come in contact with? I keep a careful log and I've been good about not going out."
As they move forward, the agency collaborates with other agencies throughout the state.
"We are all learning from one another, gaining knowledge and as a whole, doing it well," Brotherton said. "We can still do it. We are building an airplane in the sky. We don't have all the answers. Based on what we know today we are trying to make good decisions."
"What's the next step?" Kimmel pondered. "What's the right thing to do? There is no precedence, no guidance...it's a tough dilemma. But our mission now is trying to spread sunshine, the kindness stuff."
"We are planning to open back up to return our staff and clients to a fantastic program," Brotherton said, adding that she loves her job. "There's not a single day that goes by that I don't go home and I feel like an angel."
