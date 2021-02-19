CADILLAC — It was only by chance this past December Wexford County Commissioner Michael Bengelink saw an ad on social media for a wooden flag.
He wasn't looking for it. He wasn't even thinking about it, but the algorithms used to cater to his social media experience brought the wooden art piece made in Bitely to his attention. It caught his eye, and from there, it started the process of getting these flags into the hands of Wexford County first responders. This includes firefighters, police, EMS, corrections and central dispatch.
"Something came over Facebook and it had a wooden flag with a yellow line which was for central dispatch. I sent it to (Wexford County 911 Director) Duane Alworden and he liked it. I said I would buy it for dispatch and drove to Bitely and bought it," Bengelink said.
Alworden also purchased three other flags that represented firefighters (a red line), law enforcement ( a blue line) and EMS (a white heartbeat line) to hang with the central dispatch flag at the Fawcett Communications Center, according to Bengelink. That, however, got Bengelink thinking. Maybe something similar should be done for all the first responders in the county.
Bengelink brought the idea to his fellow commissioners. It didn't take long for the commissioners to agree it was a good idea. The commissioners opted to use their own money as a gesture of appreciation and Benglink said they made the order.
Within the last two weeks, he said commissioners have been delivering the flags to the fire halls and departments that are within their districts.
Wexford County Board chairman Gary Taylor said the purpose was to honor first responders. He said, in general, he didn't feel these men and women were getting the recognition they deserved, but it was magnified by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alworden, who is also the fire chief of the Haring Township Fire Department, said for the commissioners to recognize all the county's first responders means a lot. He also said it means a lot for his dispatchers to know they are being recognized for the important role they play in the first responder chain.
"It means a lot to my (dispatch) staff that commissioners are thinking about them and got them a flag. It makes them proud of the jobs they are doing," Alworden said. "It means a heck of a lot that the commissioners are looking at the fire departments they represent and take it upon themselves to pay for the flags."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.