Wexford Co. Commissioners vote to support 2nd Amendment with resolution

CADILLAC — Wexford County became the 16th county in the state to pass a resolution in support of the Second Amendment and after the vote was completed, the audience erupted into applause.
On Wednesday, the full Wexford County Board of Commissioners voted 9-0 to pass the resolution making the county a “sanctuary‘ for the Second Amendment. Last week, the county’s executive committee discussed the topic and forwarded the resolution to the full board for approval. The resolution parallels what was passed recently by Mackinac County.
During the first public comment section, Wexford County 2A Sanctuary member Deb Fogarty addresses the commissioners regarding the resolution.
During her comments, Fogarty said the Second Amendment is not a right given to Americans by the government but rather “by our Creator as it says in the Constitution of the United States.‘ She also said the members of the Wexford County 2A Sanctuary group were asking commissioners to reaffirm their oath to protect the Constitution and the people’s rights from all enemies, both foreign and domestic.
She also said the members of the 2A group understand the resolution is “non-binding‘ but it is a symbolic gesture.
“...but let us remember the flag we Pledge Allegiance to is a symbol of our country. That a marriage certificate is a symbol of matrimony. That the Constitution is a document that is a symbol to all, we as a country, hold dear and form our beliefs on how to govern this republic,‘ she said.
In the packet for the executive committee meeting on Feb. 11, Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch supplied five different resolutions from various counties regarding the topic including from Marquette, Cheboygan, Oscoda, Mackinac, and Osceola. She also gave the committee members a letter from Rep. Michele Hoitenga, R-Manton, that stated her support of the Second Amendment.
Before last week’s executive committee meeting, Wexford County Board of Commissioners Chairman and Executive Committee member Gary Taylor said the county was first contacted by people interested in having them pass a resolution within the last month. Since that time, he said the county has been researching the topic.
