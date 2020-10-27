CADILLAC — The Wexford County Human Resources and Public Safety Committee meeting was canceled Monday due to some commissioners feeling ill.
Although the announcement didn't say why the meeting was canceled, Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said there were a couple of commissioners on the committee who were not feeling well. Since there wasn't anything on the agenda that was pressing, Koch said the committee chair opted to cancel the meeting. Koch would not comment on if the commissioners were having symptoms associated with COVID-19 or what, in particular, the illness was.
All the agenda items that were scheduled to be discussed Tuesday were moved to the November committee meeting agenda.
