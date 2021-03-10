Wexford Co. Courthouse closed rest of the week due to COVID concerns

CADILLAC — Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, a notice was sent out saying the Wexford County Finance Committee had been moved from its original Thursday meeting time to March 16.
While that in itself is not significant, changes to meeting times happen all the time, it was a little foreshadowing for what was to come later in the day. After a 4-0 vote by the members of the Wexford County Executive Committee, Gary Taylor, Mike Bengelink, Mike Musta and Joe Hurlburt, the Wexford County Courthouse was closed beginning Wednesday and continuing through March 14. The closure was the result of COVID-19 concerns and a string of recent positive cases in county employees.
What Tuesday's action means is the offices in the courthouse will be closed the rest of the week, but the courts will continue operations. As a result, a person shouldn't assume something in the court system is canceled. If a person has questions, they should call the probate, district or circuit court to find out directly otherwise they should assume they need to be present.
Likewise, with security working the rest of the week, items may be dropped off at the courthouse such as tax payments. Taxpayers wanting to pay 2019 or 2020 taxes also can contact the treasurer's office next week to make an appointment. To pay 2018 taxes, a person can go to pay.govpros.us/mi/wexford/tax or leave a message with the treasurer's office. Someone from the office will make contact with alternative options for payment.
Last week, the Wexford County Clerk's Office closed due to a positive case of COVID-19 in one staff member. Monday other offices were closed for the same reason. Before Tuesday's action, the clerk's, the prosecutor, the register of deeds, equalization offices were closed on Monday.
During the closure, commissioners said the building would be sanitized. The hope is with the time off, any additional illness will come to light before the courthouse reopening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.