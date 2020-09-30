CADILLAC — For months, you needed an appointment to enter the Wexford County Courthouse due to COVID-19, but on Thursday, that will change.
Beginning Thursday, Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the courthouse is opening to the public without an appointment. Since March 18, the courthouse, including all its offices and the courts, was only available to the public if they had an appointment. In March, Koch said the decision was due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The public has had access all along but by appointment only. We have been serving the public the best we could within the strictures of all the executive orders and the court requirements,‘ Koch said.
The idea to reopen the courthouse without an appointment got legs after the courts opted recently to reopen. With all three of the county’s courts within the courthouse, Koch said it only made sense for the rest of the courthouse to follow suit to have fewer logistical issues for security at the front door.
Although things are reopening to the public without an appointment, Koch said the screening process is still in place, which includes filling out a questionnaire as well as having to have your temperature taken.
While the county’s annex building on Lake Street is not connected, Koch said the offices there also will be open to the public without an appointment, with a caveat. The security there will be doing screening and taking temperatures but only from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
If a person needs to get access to one of the offices in the building outside of that timeframe, Koch said they would need to make an appointment with that office. Considering both the veterans’ services and building departments are not open on Fridays, Koch said it shouldn’t be that troublesome.
