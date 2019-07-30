CADILLAC — Collaboration between local units of government is nothing new.
While it is not always something achievable, when both municipalities are on board it typically is beneficial to both parties. For many years that type of collaboration has been occurring between Wexford County and the cities of Cadillac and Manton. This assessing collaboration has been between the county’s equalization department and both municipalities.
In this case, those duties have county officials estimate the value of real property within those cities’ boundaries. Then that value is converted into an assessment, which is one component in the computation of real property tax bills. Wexford County Equalization Director Joe Porterfield said the county has done that job for both Cadillac and Manton for nearly 20 years.
In addition to those two cities, Porterfield said the county also handles assessing duties for Slagle Township and starting on July 1 started doing the assessing for Cherry Grove Township.
Although the county is happy to assist these municipalities, Porterfield was quick to say his office is not looking to take on any more work. He also said the assessors in the area are very capable of doing the job but in these four municipalities, it made sense for the county to take over assessing duties.
While the history of the two cities is nearly two decades long, Porterfield said Slagle Township started having the county perform the service in 2009 when he was hired as the county’s equalization director.
“Slagle Township was a unit I assessed on my own before the county hired me. When (the county) hired me it was so late in the year that (Slagle Township) had to sign a contract that year for me to finalize (the assessment),‘ he said. “(Slagle Township) just opted to stay with the county once they hired me.‘
Cherry Grove Township is more recent.
Township Supervisor Kathy Adams said Cherry Grove’s previous assessor was knowledgeable about assessing, communication with taxpayers was the real issue. With it apparent the township and their previous assessor could no longer make things work, Adams said it was decided to buy out the service provider’s contract and start the search for a new assessor.
At first, Adams said contracting the county was not the plan but eventually, that option became viable.
“Every time something came up, I went to Joe Porterfield. Mainly, if I had trouble I always went to him for answers,‘ she said. “I found a few different assessors and I would check with Joe. Offhandedly, I said, ‘if you would do (assessing) for us, we would do it with you.’‘
While the comment might have been “off-handed,‘ Porterfield told Adams of how his office already performs those services for other municipalities and it was possible they could for Cherry Grove, too.
Adams said with the year already half over, the need for an assessor was an emergency and Porterfield already knows the townships so it was an easy choice for the township to make. While she said she is not for “big government‘ when collaboration makes sense she is all for it and this was one of those times.
“We have to do what is right for the township residents,‘ she said.
While the addition of Cherry Grove means more work for his office, Porterfield said it is something his office can do. That said, at his current staffing levels he couldn’t take on any additional assessing duties. He said the benefit of taking on these additional assessing duties helps to generate some additional revenue for the office. He also hopes it benefits those residents in the municipalities they assess.
“The additional revenue is nice. Equalization departments don’t have revenue. We are a service office. Our hope is that because we are a five days a week office, we can provide a service to the residents we assess,‘ he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.