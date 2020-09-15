Wexford Co. finally moving forward with DNR grant

The 1000 Watt Prophets performed at Barley, BBQ, and Beats at the Wex auditorium in this May 2019 Cadillac News file photo. On Dec. 17, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger sent correspondence to Wexford County, Networks Northwest, and the Alliance for Economic Success saying their application to receive a Recreation Passport local development grant was approved. By the end of the month, the Wexford County should have the bids to replace the HVAC system at the Wexford County Civic Center.