Leading up to Tuesday’s Buckley Community Schools bond election, superintendent Jessica Harrand was nervous.
While it is in neighboring Grand Traverse County, where two of the four voting precincts are, the Northwest Michigan Fair started earlier this week. With many Buckley families participating, Harrand said she was nervous some would find it hard to leave the fairgrounds to vote.
That, however, didn’t seem to be a problem as a majority of voters opted to support the bond by a tally of 281-92. Those results were certified Wednesday morning by the Wexford County Board of Canvassers. In total, approximately 16.5% of the district’s registered voters went to the polls Tuesday.
Harrand said she was grateful of the school community’s support and is excited about what the future holds for the district.
“Our first steps moving forward will focus on the preschool building, with plans to start the building in spring of 2024,” she said. “I believe the students are most excited about the cafeteria expansion, and also the vision for the addition to our technology, arts and music program as the new classrooms that are being added.”
The voters of Buckley Community Schools in Wexford and Grand Traverse counties were asked to pass a proposal that now allows the district to approve a bond proposal that would not exceed $7.44 million.
The purpose of the bond is to erect, furnish and equip an addition to the K-12 school building; erect, furnish and equip a new preschool building; remodel, furnish and refurnish and equip and re-equip school buildings; acquire and install instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school building; purchase school buses; and prepare, develop, improve and equip a playground, play fields and sites.
The maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding, exclusive of any refunding, is 20 years, according to the ballot language. The estimated simple average annual millage anticipated to be required to retire this bond debt is 2.92 mill.
Voters in Osceola County and Mecosta County approved the Mecosta-Osceola Transit Authority millage by a tally of 3,337 yes votes to 2,551 no votes. Osceola County had a tally of 1,165 yes votes to 948 no votes.
The Mecosta County Board of Canvassers was met Wednesday afternoon but didn’t get the results certified because they were looking for clarification about something from one of the precincts, according to Mecosta County Clerk Marcee Purcell. She said she anticipated the results would be certified Thursday.
Election results in Osceola County also were not certified Wednesday but they were not scheduled to be reviewed by the Osceola County Board of Canvassers until Thursday morning.
The Mecosta-Osceola Transit Authority asked voters in both counties to allow the entity to levy an annual millage in the amount not to exceed 0.5 mills, of which, 0.4666 mill is a renewal of a previously authorized millage rate that expires in 2023. The remaining 0.0334 mill is a new additional millage, according to the ballot language.
The proposal is for a period of five years, 2024 to 2028, and provides funds for all public transportation authority purposes permitted by law, including all capital and operating expenses. It is estimated the millage would generate more than $1.1 million in its first year.
Finally, voters in Osceola County also approved the Marion Public Schools operating millage renewal Tuesday by a tally of 257 yes votes to 154 no votes, but those results will not be official until certified by the board of canvassers. Again that is to occur Thursday morning. According to the ballot language for the proposal, it says the estimate of the revenue the district will collect if the renewal is approved in 2024 is more than $2.1 million.
The renewal will allow the district to levy the statutory rate of 18 mills on all property, except principal residences and qualified agricultural properties, required for the school district to receive its revenue per pupil foundation guarantee. The millage renewal would span five years from 2024 to 2028.
