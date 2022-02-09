CADILLAC — After waiting for months, the direction was given regarding the use of American Rescue Plan Acts funds. Now the discussion will begin in Wexford County as to how that $6.5 million will be used.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the rules for spending the money are different than anticipated. Koch said any municipality with an ARPA allocation under $10 million can consider the funds as revenue loss. What that means is Wexford County can use those APRA funds on the “provision of government service.”
That means the county can use it for pretty much any general fund expenditure except for three things. Those three things include paying down capital project debt, adding to its rainy day fund or fund balance or paying down its unfunded pension liability.
Other than those three things, Koch said everything else is on the table.
“One of the best things about this funding is we are not in a rush to use it. There is time to plan,” she said. “The commissioners have almost three years to decide on expenditures. There is time to consider the best use.”
The timeline for ARPA fund usage includes having them obligated by the end of the calendar year 2024 and those projects or expenditures paid for by the end of the calendar year 2026.
As for what the money will be used for, Koch said that is still undetermined, but there are several projects eligible for consideration. Most of the potential uses for the funding would be improvements to existing county buildings and/or facilities.
Last month, the board approved moving forward with a mechanical and electrical survey at the Wexford County Courthouse.
The survey will evaluate the best ways to heat, cool and ventilate the building, taking into account the courthouse is a historic building and needs to maintain the historic building appearance.
Once those survey results are returned, Koch said the commissioners could use APRA funds to pay for the project.
“It would be big. Anywhere from $10 to $10 million and until [the surveyors] get in there to take a look, any guess on cost would be just that,” she said.
She also said upgrades to the aging elevators at the courthouse could be a project the funds help to pay for.
As for the county’s Lake Street building, Koch said replacement and upgrades to that HVAC system could get a chunk of the APRA funding and/or the parking lot project. She also said the Wexford County Civic Arena has various projects that could receive funding, including a roofing project and a parking lot project.
The commissioners, however, have used some of the ARPA funds.
In July, the board voted to use ARPA funds to give a $2,500 direct payment to all active county employees annually for three years. The payments are prorated per month of service from the prior year’s work as of July 31, 2021, 2022 and 2023. These payments also would be subject to any contractual or collective bargaining agreement requirement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.