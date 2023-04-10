CADILLAC — Although the Wexford County Board of Commissioners met on Wednesday, a special meeting was called Tuesday to discuss equalization reports.
During the meeting, the board is scheduled to discuss the L-4024 Report, which deals with Personal and Real Property totals for the county, and L-4037 Report. That report deals with assessment roll certification for the assessor of record, board of review and county board of commissioners.
Wexford County Administrator and Equalization Director Joe Porterfield said the day the commissioners are scheduled to meet is the statutory day that commissioners have to meet to work on the final equalization reports for the year. Usually, Porterfield said he has those reports completed by the first meeting in April but due to that falling earlier in the month, he was not able to have them completed in time.
For that reason, the special meeting had to be called, according to Porterfield.
“We do this every year. The township does the assessing, the county does county equalization and the state does state equalization and that is done in May,” he said.
Starting in 1995, assessors were required to estimate the market value of every property and record 50% of that as the state’s equalized value. In addition, assessors were required to individually multiply each assessment by the CPI to calculate each individual capped value. The lesser of the two is the new taxable value for that property.
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the commissioners’ room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St. The meeting also can be watched after its conclusion via YouTube and can be found by searching “Wexford County Board of Commissioners” on YouTube.
