Wexford Co. inmate charged for possessing 'contraband'

CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Copemish woman is facing a charge in 84th District Court that alleges she possessed contraband inside the Wexford County Jail.
Roneka Lynn Schneider was charged with one count of jails — prisoner possessing contraband, an alcoholic liquor, for her connection with an incident on or about May 19 in the jail in Cadillac.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said Schneider was attempting to make alcohol using food and other items that are available to inmates. The process for making "Jailhouse wine" includes using things such as apples, oranges, fruit cocktail, fruit juices, hard candy, sugar, high fructose syrup, and possibly other ingredients, including crumbled bread to create the alcoholic beverage.
Taylor also said vessels such as shampoo bottles, peanut butter jars, garbage cans and plastic bags are some of the ways inmates try to conceal their attempts of making the alcoholic beverage.
If convicted, Schneider faces up to five years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. She is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Schneider was released by the court on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 27.
