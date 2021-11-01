Wexford Co. Jail site of free naloxone vending machine

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Jail is one of only a handful in the state that is teaming up on a new approach to distribute naloxone, the life-saving medication used to reverse an opioid overdose, through the use of customized vending machines.
The Center for Behavioral Health and Justice at the Wayne State University School of Social Work partnered with Shaffer Distributing based in Livonia to purchase 15 vending machines and customize the coils to hold up to 150 naloxone kits. The machines were purchased with grant funds from the Center for Disease Control’s Overdose Data to Action initiative that Wayne State received through the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
On Friday, Wayne State University professor Brad Ray, Ph.D., and Harm Reduction Michigan Director Pam Lynch were at the jail checking out the machine that has been in the facility’s lobby and stocked with 150 naloxone kits since the first week of October.
Lynch said having the machine in the jail is important because it helps to get the life-saving kits in the hand of inmates before they are released from jail and go back on the streets. She also said if there is a family who would like to get a free naloxone kit they can come to the jail to get one, no questions asked.
There is a commonly held misconception that naloxone distribution could encourage people to use opioids.
Research indicates that the No. 1 reason people leaving jail want naloxone is because they have witnessed an overdose in the past and often return to communities where they may need to save the life of a family member, friend, or neighbor who uses opioids.
Ray said preventing a fatal overdose means an individual gets to live another day — a day where they may very well choose to seek safer alternatives for their opioid use, including treatment, something they wouldn’t be able to do if the overdose is fatal.
Wexford County Jail Lt. Michael McDaniel said he received information from Catholic Human Services about the possible grant from Wayne State University for the vending machine; he said it was a great opportunity to help the public. Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor agreed and said once he was told about the program, he thought it was a great idea and a great way for the sheriff’s office to help people and families who are struggling with addiction.
“You don’t have to be a user. You could be a concerned family member or friend,” McDaniel said.
The vending machine is in the lobby of the Wexford County Jail, 1015 Lincoln St., and is free to use by anyone in the community.
