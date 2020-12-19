CADILLAC — At 17 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Wexford County led District Health Department No. 10 in new cases, though the county is not in the lead overall among the health department's 10 counties.
Wexford County's total number of cases is approaching 900. As of Friday, the number of confirmed cases was 887 with an additional 45 probable cases.
Within counties that are both in the Cadillac News coverage area and within District Health Department No. 10's jurisdiction, Wexford County has had the most COVID-19 cases. However, within the health department's jurisdiction, Newaygo, Mecosta and Oceana counties have all had more cases (2,013 in Newaygo, 1,510 in Mecosta and 1,480 in Oceana).
Missaukee and Lake counties—the other two counties that are within DHD No. 10's jurisdiction and also fall within the Cadillac News's coverage area—have had the fewest number of cases out of all of the health department's counties.
Lake and Missaukee counties each added one new COVID-19 case on Friday, with Lake County reaching a pandemic total of 261 cases and Missaukee County reaching a pandemic total of 379 cases. Missaukee County also added two probable cases, reaching a pandemic total of 24 probable cases.
Probable cases are people who have developed COVID-19 symptoms, have had contact with a confirmed case but have not themselves tested positive.
Osceola County, which is in Central Michigan District Health Department's jurisdiction, added five new cases on Friday and reached a pandemic total of 662.
There were no new COVID-19 deaths in the counties within the Cadillac News coverage area, though Manistee County had a death. There have been 40 total deaths in the counties within the newspaper's coverage area; 14 in Osceola, 13 in Wexford, seven in Missaukee and six in Lake.
In terms of raw numbers, Wexford County has had the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the newspaper's coverage area. However, as Wexford County has the biggest population in the coverage area, that's somewhat to be expected.
The "percent positivity" rate can be a better indicator of how widespread the virus is within a community and whether testing is catching enough cases. The state has tended to use 3% as a benchmark, with the World Health Organization using 5%.
A Cadillac News analysis of state-provided diagnostic testing data shows Wexford County at a positivity rate of 14.2% for the week ending Saturday, Dec. 19, though not all of the data is in yet. But Wexford County is actually second to Missaukee County, where so far this week 22 out of 139 tests have come back positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. The positivity rate in Missaukee County so far this week is 15.8%.
Osceola County is a few points lower, at 9.6%, while Lake County's positivity rate so far this week is not even half of Wexford County's. Lake County's positivity rate is 6.1% so far this week.
The positivity rate among all counties in the newspaper's coverage area combined is 11.6% for the week and 13.2% for the month.
Statewide COVID-19 cases reached 454,956 on Friday, a daily increase of 4,180. There have been 11,274 deaths, an increase of 66 since Thursday.
Vaccination of front-line health care workers began this week and continued on Friday. Munson Cadillac Hospital on Friday had 12 people hospitalized and positive for the virus. The nurse who serves as inpatient manager was the first person in Cadillac to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Neighboring communities also saw the vaccination of frontline hospital workers.
At Munson Manistee Hospital, Nurse Lindsay Meyer said she wanted to set an example for her community.
"I want to be a leader and show people that it’s not something to be feared and this will actually save people’s lives," Meyer said, according to a news release. "When I have future grandkids, I want to tell them I was a part of the solution.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.