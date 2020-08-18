CADILLAC — Even in death, there can be a need for some revisions.
For that reason, the Wexford County Clerk's Office has requested the Wexford County Board of Commissioners discuss and approve a new $5 fee for the issuance of corrected death certificates. The topic is scheduled to be discussed Wednesday at the commissioners' meeting.
County Clerk Alaina Nyman recently learned Wexford County is the only county in the Michigan Association of County Clerks District II that does not impose a fee for corrected death certificates. There are eight counties in District II. The fee would cover the cost of processing a certified copy after the initial death certificate has been issued.
Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said Nyman has stated other counties are charging as much as $10 to correct the document.
"It happens more with funeral homes and it is usually typos," she said. "Last names can be spelled incorrectly or a wrong birthplace is given. Instead of being born in Detroit, they were born in Rochester Hills."
The Wexford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners’ Room on the third floor of the Wexford County Courthouse, 437 E. Division St.
