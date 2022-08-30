GRAND RAPIDS —A suspect with ties to Wexford County was arrested Sunday for his alleged connection to a weekend bank robbery in Kent County.
Just after 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, the Fifth Third Bank on 10 Mile Road near Belmont Avenue in Kent County’s Algoma Township was robbed. The suspect did not show or imply he had any weapons and no injuries were incurred, according to a release by the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.
Kent County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted in searching the area by the Rockford Police Department and Michigan State Police K-9 Team, but the suspect was described as a middle-aged white male, wearing a University of Michigan hat and long sleeve shirt with dark pants and a surgical mask, was not located, police said.
On Sunday, Aug. 28, police said Kent County deputies and detectives arrested a 27-year-old Cadillac area man for his alleged connection with the incident. The arrest was made when a search warrant was issued and performed at the Wexford County home with the aid of the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post.
The 27-year-old is expected to be arraigned in Kent County’s 63rd District Court on Tuesday said Kent County Sgt. Eric Brunner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.