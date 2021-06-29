CADILLAC — A 58-year-old Wexford Township man was found early Monday morning after police spent five hours searching for him.
Around 9 p.m. Sunday, deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a handicapped 58-year-old man who had walked away from his residence in an unknown direction, according to a release by police. The man reportedly was unable to care for himself and police said he also had a difficult time with directions.
Deputies began a search of the area, and were initially unable to locate the subject, police said. As a result, police said a Michigan State Police K-9 was requested to assist with the search. After a nearly five-hour search, police said the man was located laying down in the woods approximately two miles from his home.
Once found, police said the man was transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City to be treated for dehydration.
The sheriff's office was assisted by the Michigan State Police and the Manistee County Sheriff's Office.
