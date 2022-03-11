Wexford Co. man recognized by MSP for help catching alleged catalytic converter thieves

CADILLAC — A Wexford County resident was recognized by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post for his assistance in helping police arrest several people involved with the theft of catalytic converters.
On Thursday, Preston Breitmeyer was recognized by F/Lt. Travis House of the Cadillac Post for his help in the arrest of several people involved in thefts of catalytic converters in northwest Michigan. On Feb. 1, a trooper was called to an in-progress theft of a catalytic converter in Springville Township.
Breitmeyer told police he saw people in his driveway stealing the catalytic converter from his Jeep. For that reason, police said Breitmeyer called 911. As the trooper was responding to Breitmeyer’s home, the suspects left in a tan Chrysler minivan. The suspects were caught at the corner of North 9 Road and M-115.
Evidence found in the van by police was seized and police said three of the suspects were lodged in the Wexford County Jail. Several of them had outstanding warrants and police said search warrants also were conducted at a suspect’s residence where several more items were seized. Items also were seized at a storage unit.
Police said Breitmeyer’s call helped bring several ongoing investigations to a close.
