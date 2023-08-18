CADILLAC — Wexford County received a clean audit report for the fiscal year 2022, but the county also had a few issues it needed to clear up moving forward.
During Wednesday’s regularly scheduled commissioners’ meeting, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners heard the financial statements and single audit act compliance presentation for 2022 from the Rehmann Group. The presentation was given by Will Love, who was the audit manager.
During his presentation, Love said the Independent Audit Report had Rehmann Group giving an unmodified, unqualified clean opinion based on the information the county provided regarding its finances in 2022. Love said that doesn’t mean the audit went through every “nook and cranny” of the county’s finances but rather the large items with smaller items sampled.
While the audit was a clean one, Love said there were two things that the county had that were considered non-compliant but believed they were not likely to be issues moving forward.
Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield said the first issue dealt with not checking to see if entities the county contracted with for projects over $25,000 were barred from government work.
“There’s some websites you can look at for that and that was something I didn’t do. I didn’t realize it was a requirement and I didn’t do that,” he said. “We did go back when it was pointed out to me in the audit, and we researched every contract that we had done. Nobody was barred and there were no issues because of that.”
Moving forward, Porterfield said they will correct that and check on any contractor the county is looking to hire that uses federal money over that $25,000 mark. He also said the county will look into having a waiver for those entities to sign stating that they are not barred.
The second issue had to do with reporting the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Porterfield said the APRP funds are reported annually from April 1 through March 31 and he reported them as that fiscal year. The auditors, however, were looking for reports for the calendar year, January to December, according to Porterfield.
“So, our numbers were off a little bit because of that, because of that difference. So moving forward, we’ll correct that and make sure everything balances back to what was exactly spent over the three years. Then moving forward, we’ll be on track,” he said.
