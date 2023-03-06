Wexford Co. researching impact, savings of paying off health department building

CADILLAC — On Wednesday, the Wexford County Board of Commissioners heard the final payment on the District Health Department No. 10 office building was sent.
After the county’s meeting, Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield was trying to figure out what that means for the county and, more importantly, how much savings will result. For now, both things are uncertain, but Porterfield said he is working on getting both those answers.
“I’m just starting to dig into this. I want to say it was 20 years that we (the county) paid on it. I’m going through old documents,” he said.
He said the county receives money from the state that goes toward public health and in particular the health department. Porterfield said the county had been using that money to pay the mortgage on the building, but now that it is paid off, he is uncertain what that means.
Will the state allocation be reduced? Will it stay the same? He also said there is a portion of the health department building leased by a dental clinic. He said those payments now will start coming directly to the county, but he is not sure of the amount.
“Kevin Hughes (DHD No. 10 Health Officer) reached out to us about a month ago saying the loan had been paid off. We are looking at dates to sit down with the District Health Department No. 10 to discuss what it will look like moving forward,” Porterfield said.
In the meantime, Porterfield said he is searching the county’s budgets for the state allocation, which he hasn’t found, and he is looking at old emails and scanned documents from the 1990s.
“Will it (the completion of payments) save us money, I assume so. Actually, I know it will because we will get the payments from the dental clinic and then some sort of state payment for the health department,” he said.
