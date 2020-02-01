Wexford Co. Sheriff's Office looking for help identifying suspect

CADILLAC — The Wexford County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying a person they believed was involved with alleged retail fraud from a Haring Township business.
The incident in question allegedly happened at 9:55 a.m. on Jan. 27 in Haring Township. Police are now requesting the public's assistance with identifying the suspect pictured leaving the business.
If anyone has any information contact Deputy Sergio Delgado by calling either (231) 779-9216 or emailing sdelgado@wexfordcounty.org. Tips also may be given anonymously to the Silent Observer by calling (231) 779-9215 or 800-528-8234. Tips also may be given to the Silent Observer online at www.casotips.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.