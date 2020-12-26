CADILLAC — For Rick Doehring and Sergio Delgado, COVID-19 isn't just a part of the landscape of 2020 to navigate, it was part of their lives.
Both men work at the Wexford County Sheriff's Office. Doehring serves as Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor's undersheriff, while Delgado is a deputy. Both also are two of the nearly 1,000 Wexford County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered.
While they have recovered, the levels at which the virus affected them and what life has been like afterward are quite different. Recently, both agreed to discuss their COVID-19 journeys to help inform the public and shed light on how differently the virus can impact individuals.
AN EVENTFUL ELECTION DAY
On Nov. 3, Rick Doehring was making it through his day when he said he just felt different.
When recalling that feeling, he said it wasn't so much that he felt bad but he had a scratch in this throat and what he called a minor headache. Although he didn't feel bad, because he had that scratch in his throat and a minor headache, Doehring said he thought he should get tested for COVID-19.
He called his doctor and left the sheriff's office to get tested. Once at the office, Doehring said he got the "nose drill" aka the COVID-19 nasal swab. He said this was the second time he had the test done and in his opinion the first time the swabs seemed to be bigger and more uncomfortable.
"I had the test done on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and the results came back on Friday, Nov. 6. They said I had COVID," he said. "I felt fine and the days before I felt fine. The next day I got a call from the health department and after that conversation, I lost my taste and smell."
He said while that has improved, Doehring said he still can't taste and smell a lot. He said when he is eating something he is familiar with and knows what it tastes like he doesn't notice it but if he thinks about it he can't taste it.
Doehring said he lost his taste and smell on Saturday and beginning Sunday and continuing through Tuesday he said he felt tired, had a little shortness of breath and a heaviness in his chest. He couldn't take deep breaths without coughing. By Wednesday, however, things started to improve.
Although he started to improve, his wife then got sick and tested positive for COVID-19. Like him, Doehring said his wife got fatigued and lost her taste and smell, but she recovered. He said she also has regained her sense of smell and taste.
Although he understands how dangerous COVID-19 has the potential to be deadly, the 58-year-old said he was never too worried about whether he or his wife would recover.
"I wasn't that worried. I was tired but it wasn't like the flu where you are sick to your stomach and have diarrhea," he said. "It is just tiredness and cough, but it was never like It was going to be bad."
Doehring also knew the statistics were on his side and he has no underlying conditions. As for the potential for COVID-19 to have lasting impacts on those who had it, Doehring said there isn't definitive information about it and he will deal with it when or if it ever happens.
IT CAME OUT OF NOWHERE
On Dec. 1, Segio Delgado started feeling bad.
The first thing he noticed was a loss of his taste and smell. As the day progressed, Delgado said his symptoms got worse and included a fever, chills, shortness of breath, extreme fatigue, and body pain. He said it came out of nowhere and it escalated quickly.
Delgado originally came to work for some training, but because he didn't pass the sheriff's office screening program due to a fever, he left work, called his doctor and went to get tested for COVID-19. He got the results a few days later and like Doehring, he was told he had COVID-19.
"The next day (Dec. 2) was much worse than the first. It was really bad. I had an uncontrollable cough and I was coughing up bloody phlegm," he said. "I was extremely tired and my body hurt bad. I could barely eat or drink. It was what you would associate with the flu, but it was a very bad flu."
Delgado said he had three really bad days, but after that, he started to get better. That's not to say he didn't still have more fatigue. Unlike Doehring, Delgado said he was pretty concerned with how he felt. He didn't want to strain the hospital's resources or contaminate anyone else, so he tried to self treat at home.
He said during this time he talked with his doctor and they never advised that he should go to the hospital. At the peak of his sickness, At 31 years old, in shape and with no health conditions, Delgado said it was the worse he has ever felt. On a scale of 0-10, Delgado ranked it as an 8.
"I could see why someone with an underlying condition would be concerned. It was pretty rough," he said. "It took about eight days, from the onset of the symptoms, to feel like I was close to normal. I still can't taste or smell and for someone who really likes food, that is really a shame."
With the sheriff's office screening program helping him realize he was starting to get sick, Delgado appreciates the screening, sanitation and protocols that were put in place. He said it still is strange how differently COVID-19 can impact people differently.
While he felt the worst he has ever felt, Doehring didn't think it was that big of a deal. Like Doehring, Delgado said he doesn't have any concerns about potential lasting effects from the virus.
