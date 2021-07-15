CADILLAC — The Wexford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that happened during the recent Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Wexford County Detective Sgt. Chris Piskor confirmed the sheriff's office is investigating a stabbing incident that occurred during the early morning hours of July 5 in the Long Lake area of Cedar Creek Township. Piskor said the incident was called into Wexford County Central Dispatch around 3:20 a.m. on July 5 at a large gathering with a bonfire.
"Law enforcement was dispatched to a 911 call of an injured person in the Long Lake area. It came across as a young man with stab wounds who had difficulties breathing," Piskor said.
Piskor said when police arrived on the scene, the 100 to 300 people who were in attendance of the gathering had left and a bloody knife was retrieved. Piskor also said a 17-year-old Cadillac teen was taken to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, where he remains.
Later on July 5, a 21-year-old Traverse City man showed up to the hospital with injuries/cuts on his hand after he was involved in an altercation, Piskor said. The Traverse City Police Department was called and Piskor said it was revealed the injuries the 21-year-old sustained occurred at a party near Cadillac. Police soon put together that the 21-year-old and the 17-year-old were at the same gathering, Piskor said.
Although police believe they have two people involved in the incident, very few witnesses have come forward. He said since it is an open investigation, more information about the incident cannot be shared. He also said no arrests have been made related to this incident. Again, it is still an open investigation, Piskor said.
Both the Cedar Creek Township and Manton City Fire departments assisted the sheriff's office and helped to extinguish the fire.
Anyone with additional information regarding this matter should contact the Wexford County Sheriff's Office at (231) 779-9216 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call the Cadillac Area Silent Observer at (231) 779-9215 or 800-528-8234. Tips also may be given to the Cadillac Area Silent Observer online at www.casotips.com.
