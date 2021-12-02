CADILLAC — The Wexford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a second fatal vehicle and pedestrian crash in less than 24 hours after deputies responded to an incident on M-55 and South 13 Road in Henderson Township early Thursday morning.
In a press release from the sheriff's office, it said deputies were dispatched at 6:38 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2 to a report of a crash involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. Police said a vehicle was traveling westbound on M-55 when it struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.
M-55 in the area of the crash was shut down from South 21 Road to South 13 Road while the crash was investigated, according to police. At this time, the pedestrian has not been identified and a name has not been released.
The sheriff's office was assisted by MMR EMS, Cherry Grove Township EMS and the Cherry Grove Township Fire Department.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
