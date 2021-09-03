MANTON — The Wexford County Sheriff's Office has two suspects in custody after an early morning shooting Friday north of Manton that sent one man to the hospital and had police searching the area.
Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said the two suspects were in custody as of 10 a.m. Friday and it is believed they were the only two involved in the shooting. As a result, Taylor said the sheriff's office has opened the area of the shooting back up and there is no perceived danger to the public.
While the incident remains under investigation, Taylor said it is believed the prosecutor will be issuing charges in the near future. No additional information was known.
Just a few hours earlier, Taylor said police had detained two persons of interest in this incident, but the area where the shooting occurred was still not considered safe as they were checking to make sure there were no other potential suspects on the lam.
Taylor said deputies were dispatched around 2 a.m. Friday to a report of a shooting. The incident allegedly occurred at a residence on East 14 1/4 Road near Mackinaw Trail in Cedar Creek Township just north of Manton.
Taylor said the victim was getting a ride home early Friday morning when he arrived at the residence. After he exited the vehicle to enter the dwelling, Taylor said that is when another man came out of the home and shot the victim.
The driver of the vehicle who was dropping off the victim at the Cedar Creek Township home then grabbed the injured man and drove him to a residence in the City of Manton, Taylor said. He then called 911, according to Taylor.
After the shooting occurred, Taylor said the suspects retreated into a wooded area. The suspects were believed to be armed and dangerous, Taylor said. People in the area were asked to keep their homes and vehicles locked.
