Wexford Co. Sheriff's Office investigating shooting, suspect at-large

MANTON — The Wexford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting north of Manton that has sent one man to the hospital and has the suspect on the lam.
As of 8 a.m. Friday, Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor said police have detained two persons of interest in this incident, but the area where the shooting occurred is still not considered safe. Taylor said police are still looking for an armed suspect.
Taylor said deputies were dispatched around 2 a.m. Friday to a report of a shooting. The incident allegedly occurred at a residence on East 14 1/4 Road near Mackinaw Trail in Cedar Creek Township just north of Manton.
Taylor said the victim was getting a ride home early Friday morning when he arrived at the residence. After he exited the vehicle to enter the dwelling, Taylor said that is when another man came out of the home and shot the victim.
The driver of the vehicle who was dropping off the victim at the Cedar Creek Township home then grabbed the injured man and drove him to a residence in the City of Manton, Taylor said. He then called 911, according to Taylor.
After the shooting occurred, Taylor said the suspect retreated into a wooded area and he is still at large. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, Taylor said. People in the area are asked to keep their homes and vehicles locked and if they see anyone or anything suspicious, they should call 911.
No additional information is known at this time. This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.