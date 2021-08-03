CADILLAC — A 45-year-old Cadillac man faced several charges in Wexford County 84th District Court after he led police on an early morning police pursuit that ended in a crash Monday.
Charles Michael Fassio was charged with a fourth-degree police officer fleeing, operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, for his connection with an incident on Aug. 2 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges and enhances the penalty to twice the maximum sentence.
If convicted, Fassio faces up to two years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines on the fleeing police offense.
Fassio also was charged Monday in 84th District Court on a second misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on July 3 in Antioch Township.
The charges in both counts are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Fassio is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At around 1:43 a.m. Monday, deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle near Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. It is believed the driver of the vehicle is the suspect in a felonious assault that occurred in the Cadillac area and also one that occurred in the Manton area, police said.
The vehicle did not stop, and police said the suspect fled at a high rate of speed through Cadillac. The vehicle pursuit came to an end when the suspect’s vehicle crashed on South 43 Road near East 44 1/2 Road in Clam Lake Township.
The driver sustained minor injuries, and police said the driver is in stable condition.
The name of the suspect will not be released until after arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court. No further information was available at this time.
The deputies were assisted by the Cadillac City Fire Department and MMR ambulance service.
