October 1 is the start of the budget process for Wexford County, and compared to the news that was coming out of Lansing a few months ago, things aren't looking too bad.
Last week Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she would sign her second budget into law after working through the difficulties of a global pandemic. This budget includes things such as the Michigan Reconnect program for a tuition-free pathway for adults, funding for the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies program to ensure women have the care they need for a healthy pregnancy and expanding access to childcare for families.
The budget will protect schools, colleges, universities, and local governments from any state funding reductions below their original 2020 funding levels.
Instead of the budgeting process starting during summer, like normal for the county, the calendar was condensed and pushed back. As a result, the process for the upcoming 2021 budget starts on Oct. 1, which allows the county to adjust the budget if there are revenue reductions from the State of Michigan.
It also allows the county to take into account three calendar quarters of 2020 expenses and revenues. Also, it is hoped the county will have its final costs for health insurance by October. The proposed calendar also anticipates approval of the budget resolution by the full board at the second scheduled December meeting, which was when the 2020 budget resolution was approved.
In May, Wexford County Administrator Janet Koch said the loss of revenue sharing dollars from the state would hurt the county, but it will likely have an impact on townships, villages, and cities as it is generated by sales tax whereas the county's revenues are generated by property tax.
"My current information is that revenue sharing in 2021 will be the same as we got in 2020. That is much better news than we expected in May," Koch said. "But it doesn't account for the rising costs of everything."
Koch said the county receives revenue sharing type payments such as payment in lieu of taxes, but it's not as big a portion of the budget as what cities and villages get. She said while the stable funding is welcomed, but if there is an increase, those funds will have to be made up by the reduction in expenditures elsewhere.
That said, those reductions will not mean layoff or reduction in county staff, according to Koch.
"Wages go up, insurance cost goes up. We are anticipating an increase in property tax revenues, but it's not significant," she said. "We are looking to trim costs any way we can."
Koch also said with the county waiting to start its budget process, it is anticipated commissioners will have real numbers when it comes to health insurance costs instead of just guessing. She said numbers for the increased cost have fluctuated, and with these rates, they will know for sure.
Although COVID-19 has caused many things to be different this year, the pandemic is not the only challenge facing the county when it comes to the 2021 budget, according to Koch.
Things like rising health insurance costs, stagnate revenues compared to rising expenditures has the county departments looking to eliminate costs any way they can, Koch said. Again, Koch stressed that doesn't mean cutting staff.
With the calendar now flipped to October, Koch said by the end of next week all department heads will have the instructions they need to start formulating their budgets. The expectation is those will be returned to the administrator's office by the end of the month.
She will pour over the numbers before the county's finance committee will get its first look at the proposed budgets on Nov. 12.
While the process is different this year, Koch said it will be helpful to have hard numbers rather than basing things on a guess. She said depending on how things go, the commissioners may opt to wait until October to start the process moving forward.
"I would want to see how the process goes this year being shortened. If it works well, the decision is up to the board, but we could continue this way," she said. "We will have to see how it works out."
Looking ahead to the 2022 budget process, Koch said there are a lot of unknowns, but all the talk is that things could be difficult again as the state continues to feel financial after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.